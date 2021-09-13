Sep 13, 2021 / 07:40PM GMT

Hugh Stuart - Montage Gold Corp. - President



So, Montage Gold is a company that is focused entirely on gold exploration and development in CÃ´te d'Ivoire in West Africa. It's a part of the world we know well, and we've been there for some time in various forms. I'm not quite sure why we have a very long cautionary statement. I think the lawyers must be worried about what I'm going to say.



So KonÃ© and Montage is really a very new story. We IPO'd in Toronto last October. But actually, it's a new story that's been long in the making. So these projects and, indeed, a lot of the management and directors of Montage go back about 10 or 12 years to Red Back Mining.



Back in the day, we were running exploration at Tasiast and Chirano, drilling a lot of holes, and we were looking for somewhere to go out and do some very grassroots early-stage exploration as a bit of a break from just drilling holes all the time. And we chose northern, north northwest in CÃ´te d'Ivoire as the place we'd like to do that.



We went in and pegged some ground; we did some soil sampling. We made a discovery at