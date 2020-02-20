Feb 20, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT

Presentation

Feb 20, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Nick Freeman

Mayne Pharma Group Limited - Group CFO & Company Secretary

* Scott Anthony Richards

Mayne Pharma Group Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* David Bailey

Macquarie Research - Research Analyst

* Gretel Janu

CrÃ©dit Suisse AG, Research Division - Research Analyst

* John Deakin-Bell

Citigroup Inc, Research Division - Director & Head of Healthcare in Australia and New Zealand

* Saul Hadassin

UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Executive Director & Research Analyst

* Shane A. Storey

Wilsons Advisory and Stockbroking Limited, Research Division - Senior Analyst



=====================

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Mayne Pharma Group Limited results half year call conference. At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to