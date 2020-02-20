Feb 20, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT
Presentation
Feb 20, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Nick Freeman
Mayne Pharma Group Limited - Group CFO & Company Secretary
* Scott Anthony Richards
Mayne Pharma Group Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* David Bailey
Macquarie Research - Research Analyst
* Gretel Janu
CrÃ©dit Suisse AG, Research Division - Research Analyst
* John Deakin-Bell
Citigroup Inc, Research Division - Director & Head of Healthcare in Australia and New Zealand
* Saul Hadassin
UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Executive Director & Research Analyst
* Shane A. Storey
Wilsons Advisory and Stockbroking Limited, Research Division - Senior Analyst
=====================
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the Mayne Pharma Group Limited results half year call conference. At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to
Half Year 2020 Mayne Pharma Group Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Feb 20, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...