Full Year 2022 Mayne Pharma Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 25, 2022

Mayne Pharma FY '22 Results Conference Call and Webcast.



Scott Anthony Richards - Mayne Pharma Group Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, and good morning, everybody. Thanks for joining us today to discuss Mayne Pharma's full year results for fiscal 2022. Joining me on the call is Peter Paltoglou, our CFO.



Today, I will provide an update on our business strategy and an overview of the recent transaction we announced to sell Metrics Contract Services to Catalent. Peter will then provide details on the financial results, after which we will open up the call for questions.



Turning now to Slide 4. Just over 2 weeks ago, we announced the acceptance of an offer for Catalent to acquire Metrics for a purchase price of USD 475 million or AUD 679 million. The Board believes this represents compelling value for Mayne Pharma shareholders at approximately 5x revenue