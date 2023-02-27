Half Year 2023 Mayne Pharma Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 27, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Mayne Pharma Group Limited Half Year 2023 Results Briefing. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand the conference over to Mr. Shawn Patrick O'Brien, CEO. Please go ahead.



Shawn Patrick OâBrien - Mayne Pharma Group Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Thank you. And apologies, everyone, for the technical difficulties. We had to try 3 different ways to get connected here. So sorry for the delay.



Good day, and welcome to the Mayne Pharma half year results conference call. At this time, I'm taking over the conference call with myself, CEO and Managing Director of Mayne Pharma; and my colleague here, Aaron Gray, our Chief Financial Officer. Based on the feedback from our investors, this presentation has a lot more information included than normal. We will not be covering the details of every slide, but wanted you to have a comprehensive depth for your reference going forward.



The next slide, please, is our disclaimer slide, and I'll leave that for you to review. And Slide 3, as announced