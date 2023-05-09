Mayne Pharma Group Ltd Investor Update Call Transcript

May 09, 2023 / 11:30PM GMT

Shawn Patrick OâBrien - Mayne Pharma Group Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Thank you very much, and thank you, everyone, for joining us this morning. I am Shawn Patrick O'Brien, CEO and Managing Director from Mayne Pharma. I am joined by my colleague, Aaron Gray, our CFO; and Kimberly Parker, our General Counsel.



We wanted to update you on our business after completing the sale of our U.S. generics business and announced on our on-market share buyback program. Slide #2 is our disclaimer slide.



So let me take you through our proposed agenda on Slide 3. As noted here, we will start with the highlights of the last 7 months, then take you through our women's health business or BPD on our update. And then the dermatology PPD update, followed by international update, then Aaron will cover the business transformation, the cost and our capital management program, and I will then conclude on the outlook and open up the call for questions.



On Slide 4, over the last 7 months, we fully executed on the transformation strategy we laid out to become a more focused business