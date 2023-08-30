Full Year 2023 Mayne Pharma Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 30, 2023 / 11:30PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by and welcome to the Mayne Pharma Group Limited Full Year 2023 Results. (Operator Instructions) On today's call, we have Mr. Shawn Patrick O'Brien CEO, and Mr. Aaron Gray, CFO.



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Shawn Patrick O'Brien. Please go ahead.



Shawn Patrick OâBrien - Mayne Pharma Group Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Thank you, operator and good morning in Australia and good evening in the U.S., everybody. Thank you for joining us to discuss Mayne Pharma's fiscal year '23 results. Also joining me on the call is Aaron Gray, our Chief Financial Officer.



On Slide 2, our disclaimers slide is there for you to review, but I would like to bring to your attention that these results are preliminary final report. And that's our unaudited results. We fully expect that our audited results will be ready very shortly, and will not materially be different from the results we are sharing with you today. We're excited to share these results as they demonstrate that we are progressing with our