Q1 2024 Mayne Pharma Group Ltd Market Update Call Transcript

Thank you, operator, and good morning in Australia and good evening in the U.S. Thank you for joining us today to discuss Mayne Pharma's first quarter update call.



As the operator indicated, I'm Shawn Patrick O'Brien, CEO and Managing Director for Mayne Pharma Group. I'm also joined here on the call today by Aaron Gray, our Chief Financial Officer.



Our disclaimer slide is here for your review, but I would like to bring to your attention that these Q1 results are unaudited. We're excited to share this market update as the results demonstrate we are progressing with our transformation journey for Mayne Pharma. There is work that remains in front of us to realize the full potential of our 3 business units, and we're pleased so far with the Q1 results.



As we've noted, we're in the rebuild and transition of our company and must admit that it hasn't been without some bumps along the way. We've taken in the feedback, and we're committed to make our operating performance as simple and as