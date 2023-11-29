Mayne Pharma Group Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 29, 2023 / 11:00PM GMT

Frank Condella Mayne Pharma Group Ltd-Chair



Welcome, everyone. I'm Frank Condella, Chair of Mayne Pharma. It's my pleasure to welcome you to Mayne Pharma's 2023 Annual General Meeting. As we have a quorum, I now open the meeting. Once again, this year we are offering a hybrid meeting, allowing shareholders to participate in person or via webcast.



You'll see on the screen here our disclaimer statement, I'd ask you take note of it before we get started. I'd also like to say that personally, I usually don't like reading from a script, but since this has now been given to ASX, I've got to stick to it until we get to the question, sorry that you'll see me reading a lot.



Let me first take a moment to walk you through the procedural aspects of today's meeting. Shareholders and Proxyholders present in the room can ask questions. If you're watching on the webcast and are a shareholder, you have the ability to ask questions through the meeting platform. Questions can be submitted at any time, and you do not need to wait for the relevant item of business to ask your question.



To