May 15, 2019 / 10:00AM GMT

Muneaki Tokunari - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. - Senior Managing Corporate Executive Officer & Group CFO



[Interpreted] Good evening. This is Tokunari speaking. Thank you very much for attending the MUFG net conference late in the day. Please refer to the material entitled the Financial Highlights under Japanese GAAP for fiscal year ended March 31, 2019. Please jump to Page 3 for a review of the first year of midterm business plan.



Starting with the upper part of the page. In terms of group-based integrated management, we were able to complete functional realignment and integration of corporate loan-related business of the bank and the trust bank. Regarding strategic investment, we were making steady progress towards capturing growth market opportunities by making Bank Danamon in Indonesia a subsidiary and concluding an agreement to acquire a major Australian asset management company. At the same time, in accordance with the policy of maintaining discipline in capital management, we sold our stakes in the British asset management company Dah Sing Financial Holdings in Hong Kong. The 11