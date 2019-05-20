May 20, 2019 / 04:30AM GMT

Presentation

May 20, 2019 / 04:30AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Kanetsugu Mike

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. - President, Group CEO & Director



=====================

Unidentified Participant -



Thank you for waiting. We will now begin the Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Fiscal 2018 Results Presentation. First, let me introduce our attendants: Mr. Kanetsugu Mike, member of the Board of Directors, President and Group CEO; Mr. Muneaki Tokunari, Senior Managing Corporate Executive, Group CFO. And I am today's facilitator, I am Makane from IR office. Now let me introduce today's program. First, we will be presenting the outline of fiscal 2018 results for about 30 minutes. After that, we would like to receive your questions.



Today, we have a total of about 1 hour and 15 minutes for the meeting. Now let us start with the presentation. Mr. Mike, please.



Kanetsugu Mike - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. - President, Group CEO & Director



Good afternoon. I am