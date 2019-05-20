May 20, 2019 / 04:30AM GMT
Presentation
May 20, 2019 / 04:30AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Kanetsugu Mike
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. - President, Group CEO & Director
=====================
Unidentified Participant -
Thank you for waiting. We will now begin the Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Fiscal 2018 Results Presentation. First, let me introduce our attendants: Mr. Kanetsugu Mike, member of the Board of Directors, President and Group CEO; Mr. Muneaki Tokunari, Senior Managing Corporate Executive, Group CFO. And I am today's facilitator, I am Makane from IR office. Now let me introduce today's program. First, we will be presenting the outline of fiscal 2018 results for about 30 minutes. After that, we would like to receive your questions.
Today, we have a total of about 1 hour and 15 minutes for the meeting. Now let us start with the presentation. Mr. Mike, please.
Kanetsugu Mike - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. - President, Group CEO & Director
Good afternoon. I am
Full Year 2019 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript
May 20, 2019 / 04:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...