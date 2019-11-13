Nov 13, 2019 / 10:00AM GMT

Muneaki Tokunari - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. - Senior Managing Corporate Executive Officer & Group CFO



Good evening. I am Tokunari. Thank you very much for joining us for our online conference.



Please look at the material. Let me start from Page 1. This is an overview of the financial summary and the policy of shareholder return. In the top section, there are 3 bullet points. The first bullet point. In the fiscal 2019 first half financial results, our net operating profit reflecting our earnings from core business was up JPY 63.1 billion year-on-year. As first ship upward after 4 periods, we aim to have the same increase for the year as well.



Second bullet point. Profit attributable to owners of parent in first half was JPY 609.9 billion. Due to an absence of large reversal of loan loss reserves in the same period last year, it was down by JPY 40.8 billion or about 6%. But the progress against the announced full year target of JPY 900 billion was high at 67.8%. In the second half, including lower rates in the U.S. having an impact on our business due to uncertainties in