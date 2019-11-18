Nov 18, 2019 / 01:00AM GMT
Presentation
Nov 18, 2019 / 01:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Kanetsugu Mike
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. - President, Group CEO & Director
=====================
Unidentified Company Representative -
Thank you very much for waiting. We will now start the IR presentation for Fiscal Year 2019 First Half Results for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group. I would like to first of all, introduce the speakers to you: Kanetsugu Mike, Group CEO; Muneaki Tokunari, Group CFO. My name is [Kanye] of the Investor Relations office. I will be serving as the emcee. In terms of the schedule, we will present the fiscal year 2019 first half results and major initiatives. The explanation will be for 30 minutes. After that, we will be taking questions from you. Overall, the time scheduled for this meeting is 1 hour and 15 minutes. We will now start. Mike-san, please?
Kanetsugu Mike - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. - President, Group CEO & Director
Good morning, everyone. This is
Nov 18, 2019 / 01:00AM GMT
