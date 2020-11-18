Nov 18, 2020 / NTS GMT
Presentation
Nov 18, 2020 / NTS GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Hironori Kamezawa
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. - President, Group CEO, Representative Corporate Executive & Director
=====================
Hironori Kamezawa - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. - President, Group CEO, Representative Corporate Executive & Director
This is Kamezawa. Thank you very much for joining us for this MUFG briefing session out of your busy schedules. To prevent the spread of COVID-19 infection, we will once again hold this briefing in a non-face-to-face format, just like we did in May.
Please look at the material entitled fiscal 2020 first half IR presentation. Please go to Page 3.
I will cover the details later, but here, I'd like to highlight briefly some key messages. First, the results. First half net profit, the progress rate is 72.9% of our initial target. We made an upward revision of our fiscal 2020 target to JPY 600 billion. Second, update on strategic emphasis. The priority strategies I
Q2 2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript
Nov 18, 2020 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...