May 19, 2021 / NTS GMT

Presentation

May 19, 2021 / NTS GMT



Corporate Participants

* Hironori Kamezawa

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. - President, Group CEO, Representative Corporate Executive & Director



This is Kamezawa. Thank you very much for taking time out of your busy schedule to attend MUFG IR presentation call today. We are holding this meeting virtually again this time. Please look at the IR presentation material.



Please turn to Page 4. This shows our main initiatives while we live with COVID-19. We will continue fulfilling our responsibilities as a financial infrastructure.



Please turn to Page 7. This shows our FY '20 financial results. Line 1. Gross profits increased by JPY 11.6 billion to JPY 3,997.9 billion, thanks to yen and foreign currency's loan margin improvement, higher revenue from securities business, including overseas DCM and from the