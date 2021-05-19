May 19, 2021 / NTS GMT
Presentation
May 19, 2021 / NTS GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Hironori Kamezawa
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. - President, Group CEO, Representative Corporate Executive & Director
=====================
Hironori Kamezawa - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. - President, Group CEO, Representative Corporate Executive & Director
This is Kamezawa. Thank you very much for taking time out of your busy schedule to attend MUFG IR presentation call today. We are holding this meeting virtually again this time. Please look at the IR presentation material.
Please turn to Page 4. This shows our main initiatives while we live with COVID-19. We will continue fulfilling our responsibilities as a financial infrastructure.
Please turn to Page 7. This shows our FY '20 financial results. Line 1. Gross profits increased by JPY 11.6 billion to JPY 3,997.9 billion, thanks to yen and foreign currency's loan margin improvement, higher revenue from securities business, including overseas DCM and from the
Full Year 2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript
May 19, 2021 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...