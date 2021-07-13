Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc Investors Day 2021 Transcript

Jul 13, 2021 / NTS GMT

Hironori Kamezawa - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. - President, Group CEO, Representative Corporate Executive & Director



I am Hironori Kamezawa. Thank you very much for viewing this MUFG Investors Day presentation video. In this MUFG Investors Day, we will talk about the strategies of each business group in the new medium-term business plan that started in April.



In developing the medium-term business plan, we defined the purpose of MUFG that is to be committed to empowering a brighter future. This medium-term business plan is about what kind of force MUFG will be in the next 3 years to empower all the stakeholders, including the community, investors and shareholders to move forward.



In developing the plan, we acknowledged the harsh reality that we missed the medium-term targets in the past 2 periods in a row, ensured the sense of crisis with heads of each business group that our future cannot be found on an extension of the current course. Then we analyzed the progress and challenges of the programs of the previous medium-term business plan and formulated our concrete strategy for