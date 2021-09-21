US Bancorp to Acquire MUFG Union Bank Call Transcript

Sep 21, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to U.S. Bancorp's conference call. Following prepared remarks by Andy Cecere, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Terry Dolan, Vice Chair and Chief Financial Officer, there will be a formal question-and-answer session. (Operator Instructions) This call will be recorded and available for replay beginning today at approximately 10:30 a.m. Central Time through Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at 10:59 p.m. Central Time.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Jen Thompson, Director of Investor Relations and Economic Analysis for U.S. Bancorp. Please go ahead.



Jennifer Ann Thompson - U.S. Bancorp - Executive VP and Director of IR & Economic Analysis



Thank you, Natalia. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to today's conference call. With me are Andy Cecere, our Chairman, President and CEO; and Terry Dolan, our Chief Financial Officer. This morning, Andy and Terry will make prepared remarks regarding today's announcement and reference a slide presentation, which is available on our website at usbank.com.



I'd like to