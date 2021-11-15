Nov 15, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT
Masahisa Takahashi - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. - MD and Head of Financial Planning Division & Financial Accounting Office
Thank you for waiting. We would now like to start the MUFG Net conference on the interim financial results for fiscal 2021.
I will serve as the emcee. My name is Takahashi, from the IR office, financial planning division.
We will have Senior Managing Corporate Executive and Group CFO, Tetsuya Yonehana, to take you through the outline of the financial results for about 15 minutes. And then we will take your questions. The total time for the conference is to be about 50 minutes.
Before we start, I'd like to make some reminders. In the briefing, we may make some forward-looking statements based on the current forecast, but they all have risks and uncertainties, so please be aware that the actual results may differ from our forecast.
We will now start the briefing. Mr. Yonehana, please.
Tetsuya Yonehana - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. - Senior Managing Corporate Executive & Group CFO
Nov 15, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT
