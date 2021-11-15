Nov 15, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT

Masahisa Takahashi - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. - MD and Head of Financial Planning Division & Financial Accounting Office



Thank you for waiting. We would now like to start the MUFG Net conference on the interim financial results for fiscal 2021.



I will serve as the emcee. My name is Takahashi, from the IR office, financial planning division.



We will have Senior Managing Corporate Executive and Group CFO, Tetsuya Yonehana, to take you through the outline of the financial results for about 15 minutes. And then we will take your questions. The total time for the conference is to be about 50 minutes.



Tetsuya Yonehana - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. - Senior Managing Corporate Executive & Group CFO



