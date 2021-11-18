Nov 18, 2021 / 01:00AM GMT

Presentation

Nov 18, 2021 / 01:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Hironori Kamezawa

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. - President, Group CEO, Representative Corporate Executive & Director



=====================

Hironori Kamezawa - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. - President, Group CEO, Representative Corporate Executive & Director



This is Kamezawa. Thank you very much for joining the MUFG IR presentation despite your busy schedule. This session will once again be held remotely. Please have the IR presentation material on hand.



Please turn to Page 6, showing fiscal year 2021 first half financial results and targets. First, on the first half results. Please follow the middle row on the results for fiscal year '21 first half. First line, gross profit came to JPY 1,980.8 billion, down JPY 76.9 billion year-on-year. The major factor for the decline was a recording of substantial gain on sale of securities in treasury in the same period of the previous fiscal year, grasping the changes in the