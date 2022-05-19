May 19, 2022 / 01:00AM GMT

Presentation

May 19, 2022 / 01:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Hironori Kamezawa

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. - President, Group CEO, Representative Corporate Executive & Director



=====================

Hironori Kamezawa - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. - President, Group CEO, Representative Corporate Executive & Director



This is Kamezawa. Thank you for joining the investor briefing session despite your busy schedule today.



Please turn to Page 6 of the IR presentation material. First, on the fiscal year '21 financial results, please follow the middle row on the results for fiscal year '21 from top to bottom. First line, gross profit came to JPY 3,964 billion, up JPY 43 billion year-on-year. The major factors for the increase were increased net interest income, with lending spread improvement and increase in fee revenue in asset management business and others.



G&A expenses, Line 2, was JPY 2,747.2 billion, up JPY 74.6 billion year-on-year. But if we exclude FX impact