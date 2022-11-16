Nov 16, 2022 / 01:00AM GMT
Presentation
Nov 16, 2022 / 01:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Hironori Kamezawa
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. - President, Group CEO, Representative Corporate Executive & Director
=====================
Hironori Kamezawa - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. - President, Group CEO, Representative Corporate Executive & Director
I am Kamezawa. Thank you very much for taking time out of your busy schedule today to attend our MUFG IR presentation.
Please turn to Page 6 of the presentation material. I will start with an overview of the financial results for the first half of FY '22. Please look at the column that says FY 2022 H1 results in the middle of the slide. From the top, Line 1, gross profits increased by JPY 342.5 billion year-on-year to JPY 2,323.4 trillion, mainly due to the increase in net interest income from loans and deposits, thanks to the effects of higher overseas interest rates and risk return improvement measures as well as increase in foreign exchange and trading
Q2 2023 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript
Nov 16, 2022 / 01:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...