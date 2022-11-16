Nov 16, 2022 / 01:00AM GMT

Presentation

Nov 16, 2022 / 01:00AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Hironori Kamezawa

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. - President, Group CEO, Representative Corporate Executive & Director



I am Kamezawa. Thank you very much for taking time out of your busy schedule today to attend our MUFG IR presentation.



Please turn to Page 6 of the presentation material. I will start with an overview of the financial results for the first half of FY '22. Please look at the column that says FY 2022 H1 results in the middle of the slide. From the top, Line 1, gross profits increased by JPY 342.5 billion year-on-year to JPY 2,323.4 trillion, mainly due to the increase in net interest income from loans and deposits, thanks to the effects of higher overseas interest rates and risk return improvement measures as well as increase in foreign exchange and trading