May 15, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT
Masahisa Takahashi - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. - MD and Head of Financial Planning Division & Financial Accounting Office
Thank you for waiting. We will now begin the online conference call on financial highlights for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group. I am Takahashi from Investor Relations Office, Financial Planning division and will serve as the moderator today. Tetsuya Yonehana, Senior Managing Corporate Executive and Group CFO, will give a 15-minute presentation on the financial highlights followed by a Q&A session. The entire session is scheduled to be about 50 minutes.
Before we begin, let me read the disclaimer. In this presentation, we may state forward-looking statements based on current expectations, all of which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Please be aware that actual results may differ materially from those forecasts.
We will now begin the financial results briefing. Mr. Yonehana, please begin.
Tetsuya Yonehana - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. - Senior Managing Corporate
Full Year 2023 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc Earnings Net Conference Transcript
May 15, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...