May 17, 2023 / 01:00AM GMT

Presentation

May 17, 2023 / 01:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Hironori Kamezawa

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. - President, Group CEO, Representative Corporate Executive & Director



=====================

Hironori Kamezawa - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. - President, Group CEO, Representative Corporate Executive & Director



I am Kamezawa. Thank you for taking time out of your busy schedule today to attend our MUFG IR presentation. Please turn to Page 6 of the material. I will start with an overview of the FY '22 financial results.



In FY '22, Line 6, profits attributable to owners of parent was JPY 1,116.4 billion, achieving the performance target of JPY 1 trillion, and on par with FY '21, which was a record high.



Line 1, gross profits increased by JPY 539 billion year-on-year to a record high of JPY 4,503 billion. Although we made progress in recording losses on sale of foreign bonds, the large increase was thanks to an increase of overseas interest income of loans and