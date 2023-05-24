May 24, 2023 / NTS GMT

Hideaki Takase - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. - Managing Corporate Executive & Group CSO



I am Takase, Chief Strategy Officer of MUFG. Thank you very much for today. Please turn to Page 3. I will first explain MUFG's initiatives for sustainability, and then Chief Sustainability Officer, Zeniya, will explain MUFG's opinions on the shareholder proposal this time.



Please turn to Page 5. Let me explain MUFG's sustainability management. MUFG has placed sustainability management as one of the most important initiatives for the current medium-term business plan or MTBP and has been implementing group-wide measures, especially after launching the carbon neutrality declaration in 2021 to respond to the climate change.



I was appointed CSO, Chief Strategy Officer, in April of this year, and I am responsible for the business strategy of the entire group. CSuO, Chief Sustainability Officer position had been held concurrently by CSO, but in October last year, we welcomed Ms. Zeniya, who has expertise in the field from outside the company as full-time CSuO.



Under this structure, I, as