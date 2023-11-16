Nov 16, 2023 / 01:00AM GMT

Presentation

Nov 16, 2023 / 01:00AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Hironori Kamezawa

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. - President, Group CEO, Representative Corporate Executive & Director



I am Kamezawa. Thank you very much for joining us for this MUFG briefing out of your busy schedules. As for our financial results, our CFO, Mr. Yonehana, has already given a presentation in the net conference held a few days ago. So today, I will go over just the highlights of our financial results, and then I'll take you through the progress in our medium-term business plan this year being the final year and talk about our efforts in the area of sustainability.



Please go to Page 6. In the first half of fiscal 2023, Line 6. Net profits were JPY 927.2 billion, a record high for an interim period since the inception of MUFG. Our full year target of JPY 1.3