Jan 03, 2022 / 05:00PM GMT

Unidentified Participant -



This is our journey, the most important journey of our time, beyond anything we have tried before. Let us bend reality to make the impossible possible. The vision is individual mobility reimagined. The mission is efficiency.



It all comes together in a Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX. Driven by passion and a pioneering team spirit, this car paves the way to a brighter future. On our electric mobility journey, we're breaking through boundaries, exploring new roads, challenging ourselves and others. Join us.



Ola Kallenius - Daimler AG - Chairman of the Management Board, CEO & Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars Division



Welcome to 2022. I hope you had a chance to relax and recharge over the holidays. We did and we have big plans for this new year. It's a year to show what our teams are truly capable of, reinventing the car as we know it.



The VISION EQXX started just 18 months ago as a visionary technology program, advancing in ways we never thought possible. With the EQS, we brought the most aerodynamic production car to the road, and our