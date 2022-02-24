Q4 2021 Mercedes-Benz Group AG Earnings Presentation Transcript

Feb 24, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Presentation

Feb 24, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Harald Wilhelm

Mercedes-Benz Group AG - CFO & Member of the Management Board

* Ola Kallenius

Mercedes-Benz Group AG - Chairman of the Management Board, CEO & Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars Division

* Steffen Hoffmann

Mercedes-Benz Group AG - Head of IR & Treasury

* Tobias Just

Mercedes-Benz Group AG - Head of Corporate Communications



=====================

Steffen Hoffmann - Mercedes-Benz Group AG - Head of IR & Treasury



(presentation)



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I warmly welcome you from the Carl Benz Arena in Stuttgart to our Annual Results Conference 2021 of Mercedes-Benz Group. My name is Steffen Hoffmann, and I'm heading Investor Relations and Treasury. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we have to do without the usual physical conferences with analysts, investors and media representatives here in Stuttgart.



Tobias Just -