Q2 2022 Mercedes Benz Group AG Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2022 / 06:00AM GMT

Steffen Hoffmann - Mercedes-Benz Group AG - Head of IR & Treasury



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. This is Steffen Hoffmann speaking. On behalf of Mercedes-Benz, I'd like to welcome you on both the telephone and the Internet to our Q2 results conference call. We are very happy to have with us today Ola Kallenius, our CEO; and Harald Wilhelm, our CFO.



In order to give you maximum time for your questions, Ola and Harald will begin with an introduction, directly followed by a Q&A session. The respective presentation can be found on the Mercedes-Benz IR website.



Now I'd like to hand over to Ola.



Ola Kallenius - Mercedes-Benz Group AG - Chairman of the Management Board & CEO



Thank you, Steffen. Good morning, everybody, and welcome. In Q2, we demonstrated as a company resilience in a challenging environment. The global supply chains were influenced by the semiconductor shortages, the war in Ukraine as well as renewed COVID lockdowns in China. At the same time, we saw strong demand across Europe, U.S. and China with very high order