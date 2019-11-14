Nov 14, 2019 - Nov 15, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT

BjÃ¶rn Scheib - Daimler AG - Head of IR & VP



Good morning, everybody. Very good to see you all over here. This BjÃ¶rn Scheib of Daimler speaking. On behalf of Daimler and the entire Daimler management, I would like to welcome you here at the Corinthia Hotel at London. Also, a very warm welcome to all of you on the Internet to today's 2019 Daimler Capital Markets Day. This strong attendance today shows that huge interest in Daimler and the business performance and strategy of ours. We appreciate this very, very much.



Therefore, I'm very happy to have today with us Ola KÃ¤llenius, the Chairman of the Board of Management and responsible for the Mercedes-Benz Cars; Martin Daum, member of the Board of Management, responsible for the Daimler Trucks & Buses; and our CFO, Harald Wilhelm, member of the Board of Management, not only CFO, but also responsible for Daimler Mobility.



Ola will begin with a presentation regarding Mercedes-Benz, which will be followed by Martin on Trucks, and then Harald on Daimler Mobility. Ola and Harald then will complete up the