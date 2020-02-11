Q4 2019 Daimler AG Earnings Presentation Transcript

Feb 11, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Presentation

Feb 11, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* BjÃ¶rn Scheib

Daimler AG - Head of IR & VP

* Harald Wilhelm

Daimler AG - CFO & Member of the Management Board

* Martin Daum

Daimler AG - Head of the Daimler Trucks & Buses Divisions and Member of the Board of Management

* Ola KÃ¤llenius

Daimler AG - Chairman of the Management Board, CEO & Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars Division



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Angus Vere Tweedie

Citigroup Inc, Research Division - VP & Analyst

* Gautam Narayan

RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Assistant VP

* George Anthony Galliers-Pratt

Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Research Division - Equity Analyst

* Henning Cosman

HSBC, Research Division - Analyst

* Horst Schneider

BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - Research Analyst

* JosÃ© Maria Asumendi

JP Morgan Chase & Co,