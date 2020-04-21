Apr 21, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the conference call of Volvo Group and Daimler Truck AG. At our customer's request, this call will be recorded. (Operator Instructions) May I now hand you over to Florian Martens, who will lead today's conference.



Florian Martens - Daimler AG - Head of Global Communications Trucks & Buses



Good morning, and a very warm welcome, everyone, to the joint global conference call of Volvo Group and Daimler Truck AG. We appreciate that you have dialed in from all around the world, despite the short notice. You have most likely seen our press release we sent out earlier this morning by now. So you already know what this conference call is all about.



Volvo and Daimler Trucks are teaming up to move fuel cell technology at the forefront for CO2-neutral transportation. And I'm very happy to introduce to you my colleague, Kina Wileke, Head of Group Communications, Volvo. Hi, Kina. Good morning, and thanks for taking over now. We're really thrilled to jointly announce our strategic partnership today.



Kina