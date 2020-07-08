Daimler AG Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jul 08, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Manfred Bischoff - Daimler AG - Chairman of Supervisory Board



Shareholders, shareholder representatives, ladies and gentlemen, on behalf of the Supervisory Board and the Board of Management, I would like to extend a warm welcome to our shareholders and listeners who have joined us online and hereby open the Annual Meeting of Daimler AG 2020. As Chairman of the Supervisory Board, I'm responsible for its management in accordance with the Articles of Incorporation. This year, the Annual General Meeting will be held as a virtual general meeting in accordance with the provisions of the COVID-19 Measures Act. It will be fully transmitted on the Internet in German and English via the e-service for shareholders. Until we start answering your questions, the Annual General Meeting will be webcast live on the Internet. Afterwards, the Annual General Meeting can only be followed by shareholders entered in the share register, their representatives, inventor -- invited guests and accredited media representatives.



For reasons of caution that so prevail, we have also limited to a few people the number of