Oct 06, 2020 / 11:00AM GMT

Ola Kallenius - Mercedes-Benz Group AG - Chairman of the Management Board, CEO & Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars Division



(presentation)



Good afternoon, everybody, or good morning, and maybe good evening to those of you joining us from the Americas or Asia. Even though you cannot be physically here with us, we still have a lot to share with you. We want use to this Mercedes-Benz strategy event to give you an update on our way ahead.



At Mercedes-Benz, we actually started the year quite well. Sales were initially strong. On the cost side, we also had a first indication that we were getting traction on the measures that we announced at the Capital Markets Day last year. The actions we have taken were really starting to have an effect.



But then came COVID-19. It was like a Formula One driver who is forced to hit the brakes because the safety car was slowing everyone down on the racetrack. The entire industry was stuck. So just like a professional racing team, we used this time to prepare ourselves for the restart. We stayed very focused during that time as I think our Q2 results