Q4 2020 Daimler AG Earnings Presentation Transcript

Feb 18, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Presentation

Feb 18, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Harald Wilhelm

Daimler AG - CFO & Member of the Management Board

* JÃ¶rg Howe

Daimler AG - Head of Global Communications

* Martin Daum

Daimler AG - Head of the Daimler Trucks & Buses Divisions and Member of the Board of Management

* Ola KÃ¤llenius

Daimler AG - Chairman of the Management Board, CEO & Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars Division

* Steffen Hoffmann

Daimler AG - Head of IR



=====================

Steffen Hoffmann - Daimler AG - Head of IR



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, I warmly welcome you from the Carl Benz Arena in Stuttgart to the annual results conference 2020 of Daimler. My name is Steffen Hoffmann, and I'm Head of Investor Relations.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year is different than usual. We had to do without the traditional get-together on the evening before with you and our Board members as well as the usual physical conferences