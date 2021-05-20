Daimler Truck Strategy Day Transcript

May 20, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Ola Kallenius - Daimler AG - Chairman of the Management Board, CEO & Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars Division



Hello, everyone, and welcome to our Daimler Truck Strategy Day. This is an exciting day and an exciting year for Daimler and for Daimler Truck. As you know, we are in transformation, and we are pulling off some historic changes for our company. There's a fundamental technology shift going on in this industry, and we intend to lead it especially in terms of electrification and software. For us, this comes with the definition and execution of a new strategy. And to accelerate all of this, we're also revamping our structure.



Taken together, these steps will significantly improve our company's performance, and that's why we're looking forward to tell you more about the road map for Daimler Truck today. What we intend to do is clear. We are building 2 independent pure-play companies. Mercedes-Benz will be the world's preeminent luxury car business, committed to leading in electric drive and car software. Daimler Truck will accelerate its path towards zero emissions as the world's largest truck