Sep 24, 2021 / 06:30AM GMT

Steffen Hoffmann - Daimler AG - Head of IR & Treasury



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. This is Steffen Hoffmann speaking. On behalf of Daimler and Mercedes-Benz, I'd like to welcome you, on both the telephone and the Internet, to our update where we want to inform you about Mercedes-Benz' move to join ACC. Thanks that you could make it to join us in this call even, as we invited, somehow, on short notice.



We will now have roughly 30 minutes for this session on our ACC engagement. And we are very happy to have with us Ola KÃ¤llenius, Markus Schafer, and Harald Wilhelm. In order to give you maximum time for your questions, Ola will begin with an introduction directly followed by a Q&A session.



Now I'd like to hand over to Ola.



Ola Kallenius - Daimler AG - Chairman of the Management Board, CEO & Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars Division



Yes. Thank you, Steffen, and good morning, everybody. At the end of July, we presented our comprehensive plan to transform Mercedes-Benz into ultimately, an electric vehicle company. And today, we