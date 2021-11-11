Daimler AG Truck Capital Market Day (Virtual) Transcript

Nov 11, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Martin Daum -



Hello, everybody, and welcome to our Daimler Truck Capital Market Day. Let me start by saying that I really like the film we just saw. I like it because it does a great job of bringing across the ambition we all share at Daimler Truck, the ambition to deliver great products for our customers and great value for our shareholders. There is a lot of support for that ambition, which we want to share with you today.



Today's event is a follow-up to our Strategy Day in May. Back then, we laid out the big picture of our way forward and explain how we plan to unlock the full potential of our company, and we made clear our commitment to 2 overarching goals: to raise our profitability; and to lead the transformation of our industry. Today, we want to build on that and to explain in detail our plans and our financial goals. We want to lay out that 1 month ahead of our planned public listing, we are ready for the next area of our company and we are ready to maximize shareholder value. In short, we are ready for our independents, organization-wise and business-wise.



We believe we have all the