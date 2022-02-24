Feb 24, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
Presentation
Feb 24, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Harald Wilhelm
Mercedes-Benz Group AG - CFO & Member of the Management Board
* Ola Kallenius
Mercedes-Benz Group AG - Chairman of the Management Board, CEO & Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars Division
* Steffen Hoffmann
Mercedes-Benz Group AG - Head of IR & Treasury
* Tobias Just
Mercedes-Benz Group AG - Head of Corporate Communications
=====================
Steffen Hoffmann - Mercedes-Benz Group AG - Head of IR & Treasury
(presentation)
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I warmly welcome you from the Carl Benz Arena in Stuttgart to our Annual Results Conference 2021 of Mercedes-Benz Group. My name is Steffen Hoffmann, and I'm heading Investor Relations and Treasury. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we have to do without the usual physical conferences with analysts, investors and media representatives here in Stuttgart.
Tobias Just -
Q4 2021 Mercedes-Benz Group AG Earnings Presentation Transcript
Feb 24, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...