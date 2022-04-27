Q1 2022 Mercedes-Benz Group AG Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2022 / 06:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the global conference call of Mercedes-Benz. At our customer's request, this conference will be recorded. A replay of the conference call will also be available as an on demand audio webcast in the Investors Relations section of the Mercedes-Benz website. The short introduction will be directly [followed] by a Q&A session. (Operator Instructions)



I would like to remind you that this teleconference is governed by the safe harbor wording that you find in our published results document. Please note that our presentations contain forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views with respect to the future events. Such statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties. If the assumptions underlying any of these statements prove incorrect, then actual results may be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only to the date on which they are made.



May I now hand you over to Steffen Hoffmann, Head of Mercedes-Benz Investor Relations and Treasury. Thank you very much.



Steffen