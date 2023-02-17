Feb 17, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
Presentation
Feb 17, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
Corporate Participants
* Harald Wilhelm
Mercedes-Benz Group AG - CFO & Member of the Management Board
* Ola Kallenius
Mercedes-Benz Group AG - Chairman of the Management Board & CEO
* Steffen Hoffmann
Mercedes-Benz Group AG - Head of IR & Treasury
* Tobias Just
Mercedes-Benz Group AG - Head of Corporate Communications
Steffen Hoffmann - Mercedes-Benz Group AG - Head of IR & Treasury
Good morning, everybody. After 2 years of virtual only, I'm very happy welcome you personally in the Carl Benz Arena in Stuttgart as well as obviously also virtually via telephone via the Internet. My name is Steffen Hoffmann. I'm heading Treasury and Investor Relations.
Tobias Just - Mercedes-Benz Group AG - Head of Corporate Communications
Thanks, Steffen, and good morning from my side as well. Great to have you guys. And it's -- it's amazing to finally have
Q4 2022 Mercedes Benz Group AG Earnings Presentation Transcript
Feb 17, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
