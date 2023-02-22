Mercedes Benz Group AG Strategy Update Transcript

Feb 22, 2023 / 06:30PM GMT

Ola Kallenius - Mercedes-Benz Group AG - Chairman of the Management Board & CEO



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to our Mercedes-Benz tech center here in Sunnyvale, California. And also a warm welcome to all of you that are joining us virtually from around the world. Today, we are going to talk about the Mercedes-Benz operating system, MBOS and lift the veil and look behind what is behind these 4 letters, MBOS. But it really starts with our strategy. We have set as the mission in our strategy. We will build the world's most desirable cars. If you think about the Mercedes brand promise for a second, what is Mercedes all about? It's always been this perfect blend symbiosis between innovation and technology on the one hand, but also modern luxury on the other hand. We want to use MBOS to fulfill this brand promise.



Take it to the next level as far as digital experience is concerned in our products, but also in our whole company. So when I say we will build, how does that fit into MBOS? Well, we're a car company. We make things both in the physical world but also increasingly in the digital