Jul 27, 2023 / 06:00AM GMT

Operator



Steffen Hoffmann - Mercedes-Benz Group AG - Head of IR & Treasury



Thank you, and good morning, ladies and gentlemen. On behalf of Mercedes-Benz, I'd like to welcome you on both the telephone and the Internet to our Q2 conference call. I'm very happy to have with me today Ola Kallenius, our CEO; Harald Wilhelm, our CFO.



In order to give you maximum time for your questions, Ola and Harald will begin with