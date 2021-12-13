Dec 13, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT

Ben Shamsian - Lytham Partners, LLC - IR



Hello, everyone, and thank you all for joining us during the Lytham Partners Winter 2021 Investor Conference. My name is Ben Shamsian, Vice President of Lytham Partners. During this fireside chat, we welcome Mobilum Technologies, ticker symbol, MBLM on the Canadian Stock Exchange and MBLMF on the OTC. Presenting from Mobilum is Wojciech Kaszycki, Founder and President.



Before we begin, for those not familiar with Lytham Partners, is one of the country's leading investor relations firms with more than two decades of corporate access experience. We've built one of the industry's most diverse and effective platforms for connecting small-cap companies with high-quality and focused individual investors while creating a framework of best practices in all aspects of investor relations.



Today's fireside chat is hopefully yet another example where we bring value to multiple constituents. We'll dive into questions in a moment. But one final item, I want to remind everyone that Mobilum is available for one-on-one meetings later this week. If you have not