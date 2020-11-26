Full Year 2020 Mitchells & Butlers PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 26, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT

Philip Urban - Mitchells & Butlers plc - CEO & Director



Good morning. This is certainly a slightly surreal business update and one that none of us could have anticipated at the beginning of the year. Clearly 2020 has been dominated across the globe by the COVID-19 pandemic and here in the U.K., as the government has been trying to balance the need to protect the health of the most vulnerable in society, we're trying to keep the economy firing. Hospitality has been one of the sectors bearing the biggest brunt of government actions.



I will give you a short update on how the year has unfolded with some detail on the steps we took to make the business COVID secure.