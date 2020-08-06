Half Year 2020 Merck KGaA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Merck Investor and Analyst Conference Call on Second Quarter 2020. (Operator Instructions) Please note that at our customers' request, this conference will be recorded. (Operator Instructions)



Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Merck Investor and Analyst Conference Call on the Second Quarter 2020. (Operator Instructions).



May I now hand you over to Constantin Fest, Head of Investor Relations, who will lead you through this conference. Please go ahead, sir.



Constantin Fest - MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien - Head of IR



Thank you very much, [Anna]. Dear, ladies and gentlemen, a very warm welcome from my side. My name is Constantin Fest, I'm Head of Investor Relations here at Merck. And I'm delighted to have today with me Stefan Oschmann, our group CEO; as well as Marcus Kuhnert, our Group CFO.



In the next few minutes, we'd like to guide you through the slides in this presentation. And after that, we'll be happy to take all of your questions.



Having said that, I'd like to directly hand over to