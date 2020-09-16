Sep 16, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Constantin Fest - MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien - Head of IR



Dear ladies and gentlemen, a very warm welcome to Merck's 2020 Capital Markets Day. My name is Constantin Fest, I am Head of Investor Relations. here at Merck. It's great to see so many of you joining this first fully virtual event and we highly appreciate your interest in Merck.



With that, let me move to the agenda for today. We will start with the presentation of Stefan Oschmann, our group CEO, followed by the presentation of Marcus Kuhnert, our Group CFO.



Right after that, we will have brief introductions by our business sector heads, BelÃ©n Garijo for Healthcare, Chris Ross for Life Science and Kai Beckmann for Performance Materials. And then we will go straight into the Q&A session.



The second part of our Capital Markets Day will consist of deep dive