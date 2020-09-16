Sep 16, 2020 / 10:45AM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the Process Solutions deep dive session as part of Merck's First Virtual Capital Markets Day.
(Operator Instructions) Please note that our customers' request, this conference will be recorded. (Operator Instructions) The conference will start shortly.
Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Process Solutions deep dive session as part of Merck's First Virtual Capital Markets Day.
(Operator Instructions) May I now hand you over to Gunnar Romer, Director, Investor Relations, who will lead you through this session. Please go ahead, sir.
Gunnar Romer -
Thank you, Molly. Dear, ladies and gentlemen, a very warm welcome also from my side. My name is Gunnar Romer. I'm Director Investor Relations here at Merck and the Principal Lead for our Life Science business sector. I'm delighted to have with me on the call today, Andrew Bulpin, Head of Process Solutions, the largest and fastest-growing business unit of Life Science, as well as key members of his leadership team.
As you can see on Slide 3, these are Matthias Bucerius, Head
Merck KGaA Capital Markets Day (virtual) - Life Science: Process Solutions Transcript
Sep 16, 2020 / 10:45AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...