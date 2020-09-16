Sep 16, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Semiconductor Solutions deep dive session as part of Merck's First Virtual Capital Markets Day.



(Operator Instructions) May I now hand over to llja Doering, Director of Investor Relationships, who will lead you through this session. Please go ahead, sir.



llja Doering - MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien - IR Director



Thank you very much, Brian. Dear ladies and gentlemen, my name is llja Doering, Director Investor Relations and Principal Lead for the Performance Materials sector at Merck. Thank you very much for joining our Semiconductor Solutions deep dive. As you have heard from Kai Beckmann, CEO of Performance Materials this morning, Semiconductor Solutions accounted for close to 60% of Performance Materials in the first half of 2020.



Later in the presentation, we will refer to Semiconductor Materials and Delivery Systems and Services. For your information, the split between Semiconductor Materials and Delivery Systems and Services within Semiconductor Solutions is something we do not disclose in