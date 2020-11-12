Q3 2020 Merck KGaA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 12, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Merck Investor and Analyst Conference Call on the Third Quarter 2020. (Operator Instructions)



May I now hand you over to Constantin Fest, Head of Investor Relations, who will lead you through this conference. Please go ahead, sir.



Constantin Fest - MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien - Head of IR



Thank you very much, Lauren. Dear, ladies and gentlemen, a very warm welcome to this Merck Q3 2020 results call. My name is Constantin Fest. I'm Head of Investor Relations, and I'm delighted to have here today with me, Marcus Kuhnert, our Group CFO.



I would also like to highlight that we have, for our Q&A present in this call, Chris Ross, which you know from the Capital Markets Day, our Interim Sector Head of Life Science. We also have, available for you to ask questions, Darren Verlenden, which you know from the deep dive sessions of Process Solutions from the Capital Market Day, our Head of Bioprocessing, and I would encourage you to ask any life science or process solutions-related questions to Chris