Nov 19, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT
Zafar Aziz - Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft - Director of Depositary Receipts IR Advisory Group
Hello. This is Zafar Aziz speaking, and welcome the Deutsche Bank Depositary Receipts Virtual Investor Conference, dbVIC. I'm pleased to announce that our next presentation will be from Merck KGaA from Germany.
Before I introduce our speaker, a few points to note. (Operator Instructions) Once the Q&A session has ended, don't log out, you'll ultimately be transferred to the Merck booth where you can continue to ask questions via the chat facility and access shareholder materials. On a final note, all today's presentations will be recorded and can be accessed via the Deutsche Bank website, adr.db.com.
At this point, I'm very pleased to welcome llja Doering, Investor Relations Director, Merck, which trades on the Deutsche BÃ¶rse under the symbol MRK and in the U.S. on the OTC market as MKKGY.
Welcome, and over to you, llja Doering.
llja Doering - MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien - IR Director
Thank you, Zafar. Happy to give you an
Merck KGaA at PR Newswire and BetterInvesting (NAIC) Deutsche Bank Depositary Receipts Virtual Investor Conference Transcript
Nov 19, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...