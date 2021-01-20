Jan 20, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day and welcome to the bintrafusp alfa update capital markets Q&A call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time I would like to turn the conference over to Constantin Fest. Please go ahead sir.



Constantin Fest - Merck KGaA - Head of IR



Dear ladies and gentlemen, a very warm welcome to this Merck Capital Markets call. My name is Constantin Fest; I am Head of Investor Relations. And today we have this call to discuss today's news.



I'm delighted to have with me here today on this call Marcus Kuhnert, our Group CFO, as well as Peter Guenter, our CEO of the Healthcare Sector, as well as Danny Bar-Zohar, our Global Head of Development, and Rehan Verjee, President of EMD Serono and Global Head of Innovative Medicine Franchises, as well as Peter Halle, Head of Research, Global R&D Healthcare, to discuss all of your questions.



Without any further pause or delay, I would like directly to hand over to Marcus for a short introduction.



Marcus Kuhnert - Merck KGaA - CFO & Member of Executive Board<